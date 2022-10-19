Onyx Boox launches the Leaf2, Nova5, Note X2, and Tab10 E Ink devices

Much along the expected lines, Onyx Boox has launched four new E Ink devices namely Leaf2, Nova5, Note X2, and the Tab10. The company said all four are reading-oriented devices and all the devices save for the Leaf2 allow stylus operation. Here is a brief lowdown on the latest quartet of devices from Onyx Boox.

Leaf2

The range starts with the Leaf2 which is the smallest of the lot with its 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 panel having 300 PPI 1680 x 1264 resolution. The e-reader comes with 2 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of native storage, making it among the highest in its category. Plus, there is the option to add up to another 512 GB of external storage as well. Making up the core of the device is a 2.0Ghz Qualcomm processor.

Powering the device is a 2000 mAh battery which should allow for several days of operation before requiring a recharge. It runs Android 11 and supports 2.4G Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. Other features include a USB Type-C interface, an integrated mic, and a single speaker audio output support. Further, at 180 grams, the Leaf2 is extremely easy to hold and operate. There is a set of buttons available too which serves the Power and Page Turn functionality. The e-reader is priced at 1479 Yuan.

Nova5

The Nova5 is slightly larger with a 7.8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI 1872 x 1404 resolution. Under the hood lies a 2.0GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor coupled to 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It runs Android 11 and supports an external memory capacity of up to 512 GB. The e-reader supports 2.4G and dual-band 5G wireless connectivity. Power comes from a 2000 mAh battery.

Other features of the Nova5 include a highly sensitive microphone and dual speaker setup. On the left ledger lies the page turn buttons. The device comes with a Type-C port and weighs a quite convenient 240 grams. The Nova5 is priced at 1999 Yuan and comes bundled with the BooxPen Plus.

NoteX2

Next comes the big boys, starting with the NoteX2. It features a 10.3-inch 227 PPI 1872 x 1404 resolution display while on the other side of it lies a 2.0GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor. There is 4 gigs of memory onboard along with 64 GB of storage, with the option to add another 512 GB of storage at the max. The device runs Android 11 while a 3700 mAh battery keeps it going.

The NoteX2 supports 2.4G and 5G Dual band Wi-Fi while there is also a USB Type-C port as well. There is also a mic onboard along with a pair of speakers. The bundled BooxPen Plus allows for taking notes, drawing, or scribbling on the display. The device weighs 395 grams and is priced at 2499 Yuan.

Tab10

The Tab10 is another e-note device that comes with a 10.3-inch 227 PPI 1872 x 1404 resolution display. Under the hood lies a 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor that is coupled to 4 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable to up to 512 GB via external means. The device runs Android 11 and is backed by a massive 6,300 mAh battery, which should last a couple of weeks at the least.

The Tab10 supports 2.4G and 5G dual band Wi-Fi while there is also a USB Type-C port onboard as well. The Power key comes with a fingerprint unlock mechanism as well for enhanced security. There is also an integrated mic while the bundled Boox Pen2 features an eraser and attaches to the device via magnetic action. The e-note weighs a quite convenient 470 grams and is priced at 3379 Yuan.

However, it is only the Leaf2 that is currently on sale via JD.com. It is not known when the remaining devices are going to be available. Stay tuned.