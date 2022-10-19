Amazon’s New Fire HD 8 tablets are now available

Amazon has just announced four all-new Fire HD 8 tablets – Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids, and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro – are now available. Designed for entertainment and getting more done, Fire HD 8 tablets are thinner, lighter, and faster than ever before – with premium features such as an all-day battery life with USB-C charging, 30% faster 6-core processor, vibrant 8″ HD display, upgraded accessibility features, and more. The new Fire HD 8 starts at $99.99, Fire HD 8 Plus starts at $119.99, and Fire HD 8 Kids and Kids Pro start at $149.99.

New Fire HD 8 Highlights:

Thinner, lighter, and faster than before, the all-new Fire HD 8 tablets deliver a premier entertainment experience with a vibrant 8″ HD display, 30% faster performance and up to 13 hours of battery life with USB-C charging, and plenty of storage at 32 GB.

Fire HD 8 Kids includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos and apps. Fire HD 8 Kids is the perfect companion device for kids at home and on the go, bundled with a kid-proof case and a two-year hassle-free warranty. For the first time, customers can select a Disney Design bundle including Fire HD 8 Kids and a Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess case for $159.99.

The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, designed for school-aged kids, 6-12, includes Fire HD 8 Kids features but also comes with access to a digital store where kids can discover and ask their parents to purchase eBooks and apps, or add their favorite games like Roblox and Minecraft.

Fire HD 8 tablets feature accessibility upgrades including the display size feature that can either magnify all on-screen elements for customers with low or impaired vision, or reduce the elements’ size to provide extra space to do more on the display. For customers who want to interact with Alexa through touch instead of voice, the Tap to Alexa feature is now available (in Settings > Accessibility > Tap to Alexa) and compatible with Switch Access controllers.

The All-New Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus Include:

For only $20 more, the new Fire HD 8 Plus adds:

