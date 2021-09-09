Onyx Boox Mira and Mira Pro Now Available for Pre-Order

Onyx Boox has just announced that the 13.3 inch Mira and 25 inch Mira Pro E INK monitors are now available for pre-order. These devices are designed for either a secondary display for your MAC or PC or a primary display. They come jam packed with all sorts of excellent refresh systems, which makes them ideal for programming, internet browsing or productivity. The Mira is available for pre-order from Good e-Reader for $799 and will be available at the end of September. The Mira Pro is available for pre-order from Good e-Reader for $1799.99 and currently does not have a release date, it should be out sometime in late 2021.

The Onyx Boox Mira has a 13.3-inch E-Ink Mobius display having a resolution of 2200 x 1650 pixels. The display also integrates front lighting as well as a color temperature control system that allows for a comfortable reading experience under any lighting condition.

Onyx is also claiming to have developed a new display mode – Aragonite- which it claims to let the E-Ink display have the same refresh rate as its LCD counterpart. Now, this is going to be interesting as traditionally E-Ink-based displays have had low refresh rates. That is fine till you are using it as an e-reader where it might require a minute or two before requiring a page turn. Not so when you intend to pair the display with an external computing source.

Nonetheless, the device measures just 5.9 mm in thickness while tipping the scales at a quite handy 590 grams. The reason for both to be quite minuscule is that there are no batteries included or any other complex circuitry gave that there is no processor or memory inside as well. That’s because the device is designed to perform as a secondary display and nothing else.

Towards that, it comes with a healthy mix of ports which includes a pair of USB Type-C outlets and a mini-HDMI port. Also, from the images currently available, the Mira is going to come with a magnetic cover case that also doubles up as a stand for placement on the desk. Then there is going to be VESA support as well to allow it to be hanged on the wall.

The Onyx Boox Mira Pro is a new 25 inch E INK monitor , equipped with Aragonite’s self-developed BSR super refresh technology, with a screen-to-body ratio of 85%. It adopts an all-aluminum alloy body and supports horizontal and vertical rotation. It has 2K resolution and will be easy on the eyes. It has a front-lit display and color temperature system, so it is easy to read during the day or night.

The Mira Pro has a resolution of 3200×1800 and has no buttons on the front. It has a Mini HDMI to full HDMI port and would plug into your computers graphic card. There are a myriad of operating systems it supports, such as Windows 10, MAC OS, Android, Linux. It comes with a stand that can be swiveled from portrait to landscape mode, of course it supports VESA, for customized stands.