Onyx Boox to launch new generation E Ink devices on Oct. 19

Onyx Boox has announced they have a slew of new e-paper devices lined up for launch on October 19th. Among the device set for launch on the said day include the Leaf2 e-reader, the Nova 5, Note X2, and the Tab10. The timing of the launch event is interesting as it was almost this time last year that the company introduced four E Ink devices of different sizes aimed at different market segments. Exactly a year down the line the company is back to launching the upgraded version of the same presumably with enhanced features and internals.

Of course, the company isn’t revealing all its cards at the moment though experts opine the new set of e-paper devices could be seen sporting an upgraded E Ink panel. The current Boox Leaf comes with a 7-inch 300 PPI E Ink Carta 1100 display along with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage. The device is powered by a 2000 mAh battery and features dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The e-reader runs Android 10 and includes speakers and a mic as well. The e-reader weighs a quite convenient 169 grams.

Similarly, the Boox NoteX comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink display having 227 PPI resolution. It has a 3 GB and 32 GB memory and storage configuration and supports stylus operation. The e-note runs Android 11 and comes with a dual speaker setup and a microphone. Power is provided by a 4000 mAh battery and weighs 418 grams. The NoteX features dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The company also launched the Boox Note5+ last year which too featured a 10.3-inch 227 PPI E Ink display. It came with 6 GB memory + 128 GB storage configuration and included an electromagnetic stylus in the packaging. Among the other features of the Note5+ included dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, dual speaker and mic, fingerprint sensor, and a 3000 mAh battery. The e-note device came pre-installed with Android 11 and weighed 380 grams.

Lastly, it’s the Max Lumi2 that the company introduced last year and featured a bigger 13.3-inch E Ink Carta 1250 display having 206PPI resolution. The device has a 6 GB + 128 GB memory and storage configuration and supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The device runs Android 11 and comes powered by a 4400 mAh battery. Other features include a fingerprint sensor, dual speaker, and a microphone. The device weighs 570 grams.

It now remains to be seen what specs the latest generation of Boox e-ink device comes with and what countries they will target. Will these be Chinese only devices or aimed at people in North America?