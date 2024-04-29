Rakuten Kobo e-readers are now available on Amazon

Kobo has recently launched dedicated product pages for all their e-readers on the popular Amazon Store. This is a boon for those who value a hassle-free shopping experience, with the added benefits of a flexible return policy and swift delivery. You can explore the main Kobo page to view their diverse range of models. Additionally, they offer attractive bundle deals, allowing you to purchase the latest colour e-readers along with the new cases.

Today, we present a detailed hands-on review of the Kobo Clara Colour, a highly capable e-reader. This device stands out with its ability to display thousands of colours, providing a vibrant reading experience. It also offers colour highlights while reading a book. If you’re considering a purchase, you can check the price on Amazon, where it is currently available for $149.99 USD.

The Rakuten Kobo Libra Colour is shipping now, and this device has lots to be excited about. It employs the latest generation of E INK Kaleido 3 e-paper. What are the major selling points? It can take notes and write on books with an optional Kobo Pencil 2. The colour filter array is at the top of the stack and has a hollow screen, so the colour accuracy is better than most other devices on the market. By its nature, Kaleido 3 screens have grey screens that are darker than pure black and white e-readers, so Kobo increased the battery life by 35% since you will always want to have the front light on to get the best experience. Read books, listen to audiobooks, draw, this has it all. Check out the product on Amazon, it is retailing for USD 219.99.

The Clara BW e-reader is likely the most compelling. What are the major selling points? This will be the first Kobo with a new e-paper panel, Carta 1300; it will also be repairable, so users can purchase kits to fix the circuit board, screen or battery, and all the adhesives. This is a pure e-reader with a black-and-white display. You can buy and read books, sideload stuff in many different formats or buy audiobooks! You can buy it from Amazon today for USD 129.99.

The Kobo page has the latest e-readers, including Elipsa 2e, Sage, Nia, and even older models.

