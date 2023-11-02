Rakuten launches Kobo Libra 2, Kobo Clara 2E, and Kobo Nia e-readers in India

Rakuten Kobo has introduced it range of e-reader devices in India. The company said its latest e-reader lineup is tailored to meet the digital preferences of Indian readers. These cutting-edge devices are designed to elevate the reading experience, boasting ergonomic designs and innovative features that enhance accessibility and enjoyment. Notably, the e-readers provide native support for 15 different file formats, granting users versatility in their reading choices. Furthermore, users can personalize their reading experience with a range of options, including a selection of 13 fonts and over 50 font styles.

Kobo Libra 2

The Libra 2 comes with a 7-inch HD E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen display having 1264 × 1680 pixels or 300 PPI resolution. It supports color temperature adjustment and Dark Mode which lets the reader choose white text on a black background. Under the hood lies a 1 GHz Processor and 32 GB of onboard storage.

A highlight of the Kobo Libra 2 is its asymmetrical build with a thicker right spine that also hosts the physical page turn buttons.

The Libra 2 also boasts a fully water-proof build. The e-reader is available in shades of Black and White. You can also opt for a SleepCover that comes in shades of Poppy Red, Lavender, Slate Blue, and Black. The SleepCover is priced at Rs 3,999 while the Classic Cover comes for Rs 2,999.

The Kobo Libra 2 is priced at Rs 19,999 and can be purchased via Flipkart and other online retailers in India.

Kobo Clara 2E

One of the biggest USPs of the Kobo Clara 2E is that 85 percent of the e-reader’s exterior is made from recycled plastic, with 10 percent of it being ocean-bound plastic such as plastic water bottles and CDs. That apart, the Kobo is waterproof too, being capable of withstanding up to two meters of water for a max of 60 minutes.

The Kobo Clara 2E otherwise comes with a 6-inch HD E Ink Carta 1200 display having 1448 x 1072 pixels with 300 PPI resolution. It comes with a Dark Mode and ComfortLight PRO that ensures a smooth reading experience. It comes with 16 GB of storage, enough for storing about 12,000 e-books or 75 Kobo audiobooks. The onboard 1500 mAh battery is projected to last around a weeks time.

The Kobo Clara 2E is priced at Rs 14,999 and can be ordered via Flipkart and other online retailers. You can also opt for the

SleepCover Case which costs an additional Rs 2,999 while the basic SleepCover can be bought for Rs 2,399.

Color options you have with the Kobo Clara 2E include Deep Ocean Blue. The SleepCovers, in turn, are available in shades of Black, Coral Reef Orange, and Sea Glass Green. Interestingly, the cover too is made from recycled materials, all of which make the Kobo Clara 2E one of the most environment-friendly e-readers out there.

Kobo Nia

The Kobo Nia forms the entry-level offering of the entire Kobo range of e-readers. It comes with a 6-inch E Ink Carta touchscreen display having 1024 x 758 pixels or 300 PPI resolution. The ComfortLight PRO Blue light reduction feature ensures a stress-free reading experience, something aided further by the adjustable front light feature that allows for an optimum reading feel in any lighting environment.

Other features of the Kobo Nia include 8 GB of native storage and a 1000 mAh battery. The e-reader is available in a Black color option while the SleepCover comes in shades of Aqua, Lemon, and Black. The Kobo Nia is priced at Rs 10,999 while the SleepCover comes for an additional Rs 2,399.

All of the e-readers are presently available to buy from Flipkart, Croma, and other online retailers in the country.