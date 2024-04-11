Rare Superman comic breaks records selling for $6M

Action Comics #1 is iconic for many reasons, but part of what makes it so valuable, is that this was first edition to introduce Superman.

Last week, a rare copy the book was bought by an anonymous collector for a record breaking 6 Million dollars US. This price tag makes it the most expensive comic ever sold. The previous record was for the same edition, Action Comic #1, which sold for $5.30M in 2022.

National Allied Publications, the predecessor to DC Comics, was the original publisher of Action Comics, and in1938, they printed 200,000 copies, which sold for ¢10 each.

A report from comic book grading service, Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), has estimated that there are now only 100 surviving copies in existence today.

In addition to the rare book, Heritage Auctions had some other comic gems as part of last week’s sale.

As shared by Barry Sandoval, Vice President of Heritage Auctions, “This has been a truly momentous auction for Heritage… and we expected no less. It was gratifying to see collectors respond so enthusiastically to so many of the significant items throughout this event, including Superman’s debut, the letter from his co-creator Jerry Siegel that outlined the Superman who might have been, and those milestone moments drawn by legendary creators.”

Don’t worry if you had your heart set on buying this comic, should you make the owner an offer of $7,500,000 or more, this piece of history could be all yours.