Supernote Manta Now On Pre-Order, to Ship Around Christmas

Just the other day I wrote about Supernote A5 X2 likely to be named Manta and that it is expected to come with a price tag of $459. I speculated it to launch before the end of the year and here it is, less than 48 hours down the line and the Supernote Manta is a reality. Even the price is exactly the same as speculated – $459. Seems the details that first appeared on the company page were real after all. However, what was missing was the details which we have now.

First off, the tablet comes with a 10.7-inch E Ink Carta 1300 display having 1920 x 2560 pixels or 300 PPI resolution. The display lacks a front light which means you are entirely dependent on the ambient light for using the device. The device comes with a pen that can be used for note-taking, annotations, drawing, and so on.

On the inside lies a quad-core Rockchip RK3566 ARM Cortex-A55 processor that is coupled with a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage. You can add up to 2 TB of storage via external memory cards. It runs an Android 11 based custom OS named Chauvet which has been especially optimized for touch and pen input as well as the touch-sensitive sidebars present on either side of the display.

Connectivity options available with the Manta include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. A USB 2.0 Type-C port is also present for wired connectivity as well as for recharging the battery. Power comes from a 3600 mAh battery which should last a couple of weeks easily though that depends a lot on how the tablet is put to use.

A nice thing with the tablet, apart from a thin and light build is its modular construction. The device is easy to repair with most of its components repairable. That include the battery or even the motherboard as well. It is not known though if you can upgrade to a higher rated processor for better performance.

The tablet otherwise measures 251.3 x 182.6 x 6 mm but tapers off to be as thin as just 3.6 mm at its thinnest point. In fact, the tablet gets its name from the manta ray-like protrusions at the rear. The tablet weighs just 375 grams which makes it among the lightest in its category. Supernote is also offering a Half Folio cover weighing just 92 grams. As for the pen holder, it isn’t a part of the cover but can be screwed onto the device itself.

As for the best part, Supernote is currently accepting orders for the Manta with deliveries slated to take place before Christmas 2024.