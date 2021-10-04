The 32 GB Kindle Paperwhite is down to just $90

Amazon may have just launched the all-new and more advanced Kindle Paperwhite series but has also provided enough reasons to opt for the 10th gen Paperwhite. It has slashed a huge $70 off of the popular eReader so that the 32 GB model is now selling for just $89.99. That’s 44 percent less than the $159.99 that the Paperwhite otherwise sells for. At this price, the 32 GB model will be just $15 more than the 8 GB model which has its price adjusted to $74.99 as part of the same sale offer.

Also, while the new Paperwhite series comprising of the Paperwhite Signature Edition, Paperwhite Kids, and the base Paperwhite have better specs and features, the 10th gen Paperwhite can still hold on to its own. With a 6-inch E Ink display with adjustable light, a waterproof build, and around six weeks of battery life, the Paperwhite launched back in 2018 can still be counted among the best eBook reading devices currently in vogue.

Another reason the deal makes sense is that it’s just $90 that can fetch you the Paperwhite with 32 GB of storage. In contrast, the new Paperwhite comes with a larger display, slimmer bezels, faster page turns as well as better battery life but still offers just 8 GB of storage. It is only the Paperwhite Signature Edition that offers 32 GB of storage but is priced at $189.99, which is $100 more than the current sale price of the Paperwhite. The base version of the new Paperwhite is priced at $139.99.

In fact, this seems to be a well thought out strategy of letting both the Paperwhite versions to co-exist. The new Paperwhite is deliberately kept limited to just 8 GB of internal storage. At the same time, Amazon is promoting the older 32 GB Paperwhite with exciting discounts so that it too remains relevant. At $90, it’s perhaps the best eReader device you can have though unfortunately, at the time of this writing, it is temporarily out of stock.