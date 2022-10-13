The entire Thalia network is down

Thalia has disclosed to Good e-Reader that the German bookseller is experiencing a large technical outage. This includes the flagship Thalia online bookstore, in addition to bol.de, Osiander, Thalia AT & Orell Füssli. The Thalia app is also not available. If you have a Tolino e-reader and use it to buy ebooks from Thalia, the service is down on their entire fleet of devices, including the Tolino Epos, Shine, Vision and Page.

There is no estimated time or date that the entire website and all of their other properties will get fixed. They told me that “We are working flat out to fix the problem and are confident that our services will be fully available to you again shortly.”

