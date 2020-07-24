The Hisense Q5 is discontinued

Hisense has told Good e-Reader that their new RLCD Android 10 tablet is discontinued. This device just came out a couple of weeks ago and there was just a limited production run. Hisense executives were disappointed with the final product and pulled the trigger to pull it from retail shelves. In October, a second generation model will be released, fixing a number of issues, but the company failed to disclose how it will be changed.

Good e-Reader conducted an extensive review of this product and praised it for being the first commercial product to employ an RLCD screen, which has no backlight/frontlight, making it very easy on the eyes when reading.

It will be interesting to see what new changes they will be making, this post will be updated when we hear further news from the upstream supply chain.

