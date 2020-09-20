The Onyx Boox Max Lumi has a 13.3 screen and a front-light – Available Now

The Onyx Boox MAX Lumi is a new 13.3 inch e-note that has Android 10 and an all new lighting system. It has white LED lights for the front-lit display, but also amber LED lights for fine turning color temperature. It also has a faster processor and a new type of RAM. The Max Lumi might just be the best new device of 2020, and is available from Good e-Reader for $859.99.

The Onyx Boox Max Lumi features a 13.3 inch E INK Mobius and Carta HD display, with a PMMA flat cover-lens. The resolution is 2200×1650 with 207 DPI, which will be great for reading ebooks. This device is primarily geared towards taking notes and editing PDF files, the A4 screen can read them, without having to pinch and zoom. The WACOM layer has full support for palm rejection and the accompanied stylus has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity, the harder you press, the thicker the lines will be.

The Lumi is the first 13.3 inch e-note that has a front-lit display, with a series of white and amber LED lights, so you can read in the dark and also control the color temperature system. You will finally be able to be productive day or night. It has 32 different adjustable controls to give you full control over the lights.

Underneath the hood is an Qualcomm 2.4GHZ Octa-core processor, 4GB of DDR4X RAM and a whopping 64GB of internal storage. You will be able to connect up to the internet via Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and also has Bluetooth 5.0. You will be able to connect the Lumi to your PC or MAC with the USB Type-C port and it also supports OTG for driver free accessories, such as a keyboard. It is powered by a giant 4300m batter, which provides up to six weeks of standby mode. Quick Charge 4.0 can provide 2/3 of the battery power for Max Lumi in just two hours. There is a fingerprint sensor, which allows you to lock or unlock the device, which adds a bit of security from unauthorized access. You can connect up the Lumi to your PC or MAC via the HDMI port and use it as a secondary monitor.

Audio is one of the big draws on the Lumi and you can listen to audiobooks, music or TTS via the duel stereo speakers, USB to headphone jack or wireless Bluetooth headphones or an external speaker. Audio quality is tremendous. It also has a microphone, for the Onyx text to speech system. It supports WAV or MP3 files out of the box.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Onyx Boox Lumi is that it has Google Android 10, which is the most modern OS found on any E INK device, to date. It also has Google Play available to download from the Onyx Boox App Store, so you can download over a million free and paid apps. Onyx is always reliable to providing a stable way to access apps, without having to sideload them. Onyx also has 5 different kinds of speed mode enhancements, so you can do everything from making navigating menus and accessing apps quick, but also watch Youtube videos, browse the web and flip through a PDF, blazingly fast.

