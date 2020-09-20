All new Onyx Boox Note Air is now available

The Onyx Boox Note Air is a new product from Onyx that features a very slim design and a front-light with color temperature system. It comes with Google Android 10 and you can launch two apps at once and use them in a split screen view, something that has never been done before on a digital note taking device. It comes with freshly designed stylus, that has some hefty weight, so it is easier to draw. This device is available now from Good e-Reader for $459.

The Note Air features a 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD Display with 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. It has a front-lit display with white LED lights and amber LED’s for the color temperature system. It has a capacitive touchscreen layer for gestures, swipes and taps and a WACOM one for integration for the stylus to take notes and edit PDF files with over 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Octa-core 2.4 GHZ processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has Bluetooth 5.0 to connect up wireless accessories, such as headphones or a speaker to listen audiobooks, music or podcasts, or you can use the built-in speaker. You can surf the internet with Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz). It has a new G-sensor and can be switched around 360 degrees. It is a few inches thinner than the previous generation Note.

Note Air with Android 10 OS is even more compatible and flexible. You can install any app and open two apps at the same time to double your efficiency. Google Play comes with this device, so you can download over a million free and paid apps. This is one of the big strengths behind the Onyx brand, you don’t really have to sideload anything, other than ebooks if you want.



