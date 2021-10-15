The Tolino Vision 6 will be available soon

Tolino has disclosed to Good e-Reader that they have a new ebook reader they are going to be releasing next week. The hardware is based on the Kobo Libra 2, but the software has been dramatically improved. This is primarily due to the new Android operating system, they have moved from an older version to 8.1 and the inclusion of new CPU.

The Tolino Vision 6 features a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display with a resolution of 1264×1680 with 300 PPI. This is the same type of e-paper technology that the Kobo Sage and Kobo Elipsa employs. Basically, this screen tech provides a 20% increase in response time and an improvement in the contrast ratio of 15%. It has both white and amber LED lights, to provide a warm candlelight effect. Users will be able to turn the pages of an ebook with the capacitive touchscreen display or take advantage of the manual page turn buttons.

Underneath the hood is a 1.8 GHz AllWinner B300 Quad Core processor, which allows for faster scrolling through the eBook as well as a noticeably faster reaction of the menu. There is 16GB of internal storage, up to 12,000 ebooks now fit on the device. it also has 1GB of RAM, which is double what the Libra 2 provides. Another innovation can be found in the built-in connection. Here, the tolino Alliance is using a USB-C port for the tolino vision 6 for the first time. It is powered by a 1,500 mAh battery, which will provide weeks of battery life. It is rated IPX8, so it is waterproof and also has WIFI to connect up to the internet to buy ebooks. Tolino told me that the Vision 6 has Bluetooth, they have no plans to offer audiobooks at this time. I believe they cited the lack of research and understanding of the audio market.

One of the strengths of the Tolino brand is being able to do business with multiple bookstores. It provides access Thalia, Bucher.de, Weltbild and Hugendual. If you do business with Thalia or Mayersche, you also have access to Skoobe, which is an unlimited ebook subscription site. You can browse the digital collection and read them on the Vision 6.

When this device comes out next week, it will be available for purchase in 2,000 bookstores in Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. Users will also be able to purchase it directly on the Tolino website.



