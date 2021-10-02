This case can make your Kindle seem like a Victorian-era leather-bound book

The Kindle eReaders are the closest it can be to reading off real paper thanks to the brilliant E Ink display it comes with. Amazon too would love to see its Kindle eReader devices be regarded as the perfect alternative to paper books though the metal, plastic, and glass build is hard to miss. Fortunately, there is a way to camouflage that so that the Kindle assumes the looks of a leather-bound book that harks back to the days of the Victorian era.

Such a case is also great at providing a protective cover to your Kindle, keeping dust or moisture at bay. Not to mention, this can be a great way to lend a classic look to the Kindle, sort of a retro feel if that isn’t something that you don’t agree with. This can in fact make for a nice contrast, a retro feel on the outside while on the inside you have one of the most advanced eBook reading devices out there. There is a nice design etched on the outside as well that goes perfectly well with the retro feel.

The case otherwise comes with sleep and wake functionality. Also, no matter how authentic it might look, the case is made from vegan leather and hence is environment friendly as well. It does not add much of a heft too, which means the light and fun feel of the Kindle remains intact. Unfortunately, the case will only fit the 10th gen and prior Kindle Paperwhite models and not the latest 11th gen Kindle Paperwhite launched days back.

As for its price, the case comes for $19.99, which makes it among the more affordable ways to give your Kindle sort of a classic makeover.