Apple iPad leads the application processor market with a 58% market share

The Apple iPad continues to be the dominant player in the tablet segment, as proved in recent research wherein the Apple tablet has been found to have 58 percent of revenue share for Q2, 2021. The above has been revealed by Strategy Analytics that is based its finding on the Application Processor market.

While Apple holds the top spot, it is Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung that are among the other top players in the segment. However, Apple seems to have a huge lead over others, with Intel making up the second spot with just a 14 percent share of the AP market during the same period.

MediaTek meanwhile is another player that reported impressive growth, with its tablet AP shipments registering 19 percent growth in Q2 this year. The company attributed this to higher demand for its Helio P series of processors. In fact, MediaTek may well have its best annual performance this year driven by robust growth in its tablet AP shipments.

All of this comes on the back of a general 8 percent decline in the tablet AP market in terms of units during Q2, 2021 on a year-on-year basis. This however still makes for a shipment growth of 23 percent for the tablet AP market compared to the same period in 2019. With the average selling prices remaining steady, tablet AP revenues continued to show a positive growth trend despite shipment remaining on a slippery track.

