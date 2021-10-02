LAMY Safari all black n code smart digital pen now on sale in Japan

The LAMY safari all black n code smart digital pen has been launched in Japan. The German-engineered pen is capable of reading what has been written on the dedicated notebook named Lamy Digital Paper. The writings etched on the notebook in turn can be transferred easily on an Android, Windows, or iOS device easily.

The Lamy smartpen also offers an offline writing feature as well wherein it is able to store the writings equivalent to 30 A4 pages. For this, the pen comes with a built-in 16 MP storage and the contents of the same can be transferred to a compatible device later on. This makes things a lot more convenient as users can continue using the pen even when it isn’t connected to an external device.

The pen features the LAMY M21 pen core by default though it can easily be replaced by the usual D-1 type whenever needed. The pen communicated with the host device using Bluetooth 4.2. For power, there is the integrated 180 mAh battery and can be charged via a micro USB interface.

The Lamy pen is currently on sale in Japan for 18,900 yen while the accompanying notebook is going to cost an additional 3,540 yen. Or the entire set will cost 22,900 yen. It is also available on the main Lamy website for €129.00 including shipping and the smart notebook is €19.90.

