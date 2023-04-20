Xiaomi brings back the Inkpalm Mini 2 with a collaboration with Kinbor

Xiaomi has resurrected the second generation InkPalm Mini 2 with a new collaboration with a digital stationery company. The hardware is exactly the same, however, it comes with a bunch of extras. You get a luggage tag and stickers with an owl reading books. You also get a high-quality travelling pouch, made of super high-grade plastic, which you can attach over your shoulder with an accompanied shoulder harness. There is also a nice ledger with a pen to take notes and draw. The unboxing experience is unlike anything we have ever conducted, there is so much to discover.
This Xiaomi mini e-reader has a 5.2-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 284 ppi. It is running Google Android 8.1 and you can install your own apps. You can keep them updated by installing a third-party market such as F-Droid or the Amazon App Store. There is a dedicated e-reading app, which you can use to read sideloaded ebooks in English, however, most of the UI is in Chinese.
The InkPalm 5 e-Reader employs a 5.2-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper screen that is flush with the bezel, with a layer of glass. It has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 284 PPI. It has 24 white and amber LED lights, so you can read during the night or in low-light environments. It only weighs 115 grams and very convenient to carry and can easily fit in your pocket. This is the smallest e-reader that is on the market and the 1st generation model was very popular with an international audience.
Underneath the hood are a quad-core processor 1.8 GHz processor, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a USB-C port for transferring data and charging the Mini, it is powered by a 1,400 mAH battery. Other features include support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and power and volume buttons on the side, the volume keys can be used as page turn buttons for ebooks.
You can order this limited-time special edition via the Good e-Reader Store for $249.99. It is ideal for people who speak Chinese, since it doesn’t have an English mode. However, you can. use the ADP method to get English on the device.
