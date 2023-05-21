3 Best Alternatives to Kindle Scribe in 2023

Kindle Scribe is a great gadget if you love writing e-notes and reading e-books. The e-reader has a 10.2-inch, glare-free screen and many exciting features for a beautiful reading experience. But considering its limitations like lack of templates or heavy weight, you might look for Kindle Scribe alternatives. If this sounds like you, we’ve got you covered.

Check out the best Kindle Scribe alternatives you can consider in 2023:

REMARKABLE 2

E-readers are not only the medium for digital reading. They have become a tool to access your Drive and Dropbox files. It can replace many of your notebooks, to-do lists, and journals. And, Remarkable 2 provides access to all these features.

Key highlights of Remarkable 2:

Remarkable 2 is thinner and lighter than Kindle Scribe.

It has many templates, particularly note-taking, from regular rule books to music sheets.

You can connect the device to your Dropbox and Google Drive accounts for backup. So you’ll be able to access your note anywhere.

However, Remarkable 2 doesn’t have dynamic lighting. So, you’ll need external lights in low-light conditions. Read more about Remarkable 2 vs. the Amazon Kindle Scribe to make an informed purchase. The Remarkable 2 only supports PDF files and EPUB.

KOBO ELIPSA 2E

Kobo Elipsa 2E is relatively new compared to the Amazon device. But it supports lots of interesting and useful features. It has an excellent collection of books in its eBook store.

Key highlights of KOBO Elipsa 2E:

Kobo Elipsa 2E supports many formats like FlePub and EPUB3.

It also supports document formats like TXT, HTML, and RTF, among others.

It offers a resolution of 227ppi with an E Ink Carta 1200 screen, delivering an excellent reading and note-taking experience.

Elipsa 2E supports Dropbox and Google Drive.

It’s a highly responsive notebook, making it ideal for taking notes, sketching, or doing calligraphy.

BOOX NOTE AIR2 PLUS

Boasting a lightweight body, Onyx Boox Note Air2 Plus is a premium note-taking app with a versatile Android operating system and expanded input options.

Key highlights of BOOX Note Air2 Plus:

This dual-duty device lets you read your favourite books and annotate on top of them.

It comes with dynamic light, allowing you to adjust the brightness according to ambient lights. Using the MOON Light 2 backlight, you can switch between cold and warm colour tones.

You can customize the interface as per your preferences.

Use browsers to check emails, messages or download your favourite books.

You can listen to music and access social media on BOOX Note Air2 Plus.

The accompanying stylus lets you write and draw directly on the screen, making it an excellent choice for professionals, students, and anyone into regular notetaking or marking up documents.

However, the battery life of Air2 Plus is on the low side. You’ll have to charge your device weekly.

Every device has its pros and cons, and the decision largely depends on your preferences. Amazon keeps updating its Kindle Scribe with new and exciting things. But if you’re looking for an alternative, the above-listed e-readers won’t disappoint you.