Amazon discounts Fire HD 10 tablet by 50% in early Prime Day deal

As Prime Day approaches, Amazon has already started offering discounts on various products, including the popular Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. Originally priced at $150, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, boasting a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display, is now available at a reduced price of $75. This translates to a significant savings of $75 or a discount of 50 percent. No discount codes are required for this deal.

To take advantage of this offer, you must be an Amazon Prime member as the deal is exclusively available to them. If you’re not already a member, you can easily sign up anytime, even right before making your purchase. A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month, plus tax, after a complimentary 30-day trial.

As for the 2021 Amazon Fire HD Tablet, it is the latest model offered by the company, ensuring that you get the most up-to-date features and technology. With over 2 million pixels, its display delivers stunning visuals, and its powerful battery can last up to 12 hours. The tablet comes equipped with 64 GB of internal storage, enabling you to store a significant amount of content. You can enjoy your favorite shows and movies through popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Additionally, you can access social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. Running on an octa-core processor and accompanied by 3GB of RAM, this tablet offers smooth performance. One of the standout features is the ability to make video calls through Zoom or initiate video calls using the voice-activated feature of Alexa. The tablet can also serve as a convenient tool for email management, and creating shopping lists, besides setting reminders, and timers, along with so much more.

Moreover, Amazon highlights the tablet’s durability, claiming that the Fire HD 10 is “1.7x more durable than the latest iPad 10.2.” While the exact real-world implications of this statement may be subjective, you can expect the tablet to withstand a few accidental drops without significant damage.

So, if you are in the market for a decent tablet in the affordable price segment, here’s your chance. Make sure you act quickly as the offer may be time-limited.