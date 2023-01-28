Amazon Fire tablets now selling for almost half the price

There might still be some week left for Amazon President’s Day 2023 sale to kick off but the retailer is already offering some nice discounts on several of its fire HD tablet range. As GoodHouseKeeping pointed out, some of the models are also being bundled with up to 50 percent discount offer. Take for instance the 2020 Fire HD 8 Plus tablet which is now selling for 38 percent less. The offer applies to the model with 64 GB of storage. The tablet boasts of 12 hours of battery life and can be charged both via a USB Type-C port or wirelessly.

Similarly, there is also the 2021 model Fire HD 10 tablet which is selling for an even higher 43 percent discount. That makes it quite an amazing offer considering the nice specs that the tablet comes with. That includes an FHD 1080p display that allows for an excellent viewing experience. Couple that to its thin and light build, more than decent levels of performance, and a battery lasting in excess of 12 hours and you have a nice tablet in the form of the Fire HD 10, even if isn’t the latest model in the series. The 2021 Fire HD 10 Plus tablet too is being provided a 42 percent discount. It basically is the same as the fire HD 10 but with wireless charging capability.

Thereafter, there is the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet that is being provided a 20 percent discount. The 8-inch display should suffice for those who are on the lookout for something more compact while the use of strengthened aluminosilicate glass makes the tablet durable and strong. The HD quality resolution otherwise looks nice which along with decent levels of performance and a battery life lasting in the vicinity of 13 hours makes for a nice tablet option at the lower end of the price spectrum.







( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.