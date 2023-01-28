Pixel tablet leaks and rumors: What to expect

While there have been reports of there being two Pixel tablet models being in the works, the latest leak on this claim that might not be true after all as there is going to be just one Pixel tablet slated for launch sometime soon. So far, we have known there is going to be a base Pixel tablet offering that would be accompanied by a more up-market model having the Pro moniker. Rumor mills claimed the base Pixel tablet has the code name ‘Tangor’ while the Pro model came to be identified by the code name ‘Tangorpro’.

However, according to Android leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, it is the Pro model that would prevail while the standard version would never make it to the production lines, perhaps only serving as a technology testbed used to validate new technology and features. Wojciechowski also claimed the so-called Pro model is built around the Tensor G2 chipset while the base Pixel tablet had a Tensor chip at its core. Wojciechowski further stated one of the Pixel tablet models will have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage complementing the Tensor G2 chipset.

The display on the device is a 2560×1600 CSoT “ppa957db2d” with a RT4539 LED driver. RT4539 is a 6-channel LED driver, typically used for driving the backlight layer on LCDs, which means that the Pixel Tablet most likely doesn’t have an OLED screen, unlike other Pixel devices. pic.twitter.com/kgx0BhHE6f — Kuba Wojciechowski 🩷 (@Za_Raczke) January 26, 2023

Unfortunately, there is nothing much else that we know of the upcoming Pixel tablet. Previous rumors however had claimed the tablet would have a 2560 × 1600 pixel resolution display along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As 9to5Google stated, the above specs have been shared by a user who is believed to have with him a pre-production Pixel tablet mode. The particular user also had a few pics of the Pixel tablet and its docking station to share as well.

One of the tablets had a sticker at its rear that indicated the tablet is only going to be compatible with EVT2 K6 and EVT Y4. Now, the term EVT stands for ‘engineering validation test’ though it is the ‘K6’ and ‘Y4’ marking that is more interesting as those likely points to two docks that Google has been reported to be working on since last year. The two docks have the code names ‘Korlan’ and ‘Yuzu’. As such, experts opine Google might go on and release both the docks that the Pixel tablet would be compatible with.

We sure will have more details about the Pixel tablet closer to its launch. While that remains a mystery as of now, that likely might happen during the Google I/O event that usually is held in May.