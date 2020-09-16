Amazon is having a crazy sale on Woot for refurb Kindles

Amazon owns a company called Woot, where they sell all sorts of clearance items. Every once in awhile they have a Kindle blowout, until they are all sold out. Today, they are running big sale on a myriad of e-readers, such as the Kindle Paperwhite from 2013 and also the Kindle Paperwhite 3, from 2016. If you are in the market for a premium Oasis, they have the second gen model available in WIFI or Cellular. The prices range from $35 to $149.

All of these refurbished e-readers are packed like new, and have a drop down menu, asking you what condition you want. The price does not change between acceptable, good or very good, but Amazon likely has a few hundred in stock, so the sale should last a couple of days. You will likely want to buy one of these if you want a simple backup e-reader or something for the kids, you are saving more than half-off the regular sticker price, so some of these are worth checking out.

My recommendation is to buy the Kindle Oasis 2. This is the one without the Glowlight, but it is a great e-reader and worth the $149 price. You can choose between grey and gold. Amazon continues to support the entire Oasis lineup with firmware updates, so you will always get new features.

