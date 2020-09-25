Amazon is selling the Kindle DX on September 29th

Amazon is going to be selling the Kindle DX once again on September 29th. The company last sold this model back in 2014, when it discovered a cache of these 9.7 inch e-readers in a warehouse. It is going to retail for $199.99 and comes with free worldwide 3G internet access.

The Kindle DX originally came out in 2009 and in 2010 they released the graphite edition, which is the one they are going to be selling again. It comes with a QWERTY keyboard and a d-pad, since it does not have a touchscreen. The Amazon Kindle DX has a 9.7 inch display screen with 1200 x 824 pixel resolution at 150 ppi, 16-level grayscale, 10:1 contrast ratio. There is a built in gyroscope and accelerometer and switches between landscape and portrait mode automatically. You can turn the pages with the physical page turn keys There is only 4 GB of internal memory and no ability to increase it via the SD card. It has also has a speaker.

Should you buy the Kindle DX? I would not recommend it, it has an outdated E INK Pearl screen, and refresh rates and ghosting are a problem. The lack of a touchscreen would likely turnoff many readers, but there are some people who do not like them. I do not know if Amazon has replaced the batteries in these devices, but since the device is ten years old, it is unlikely that it will even hold a charge anymore.

