Amazon Kindle and Fire tablets now on sale at Woot for really cheap

It is quite rare for Kindle e-readers or Fire tablets to go on sale for any stretch of time without being bundled with a discount package. Take for instance the latest such offer coming from Woot which is offering a range of Kindle and Fire devices at almost dirt-cheap rates. The only cache here is that all of the devices being sold are refurbished. Amazon however stated the devices have been thoroughly inspected and restored to fully working condition before being put up for sale. This makes the Kindle devices a nice bet for anyone who’d like to get started with e-reading without having to spend much. This also presents DIY artists or others a nice opportunity to pick up a secondary tablet or an e-reader at affordable rates. Here are the details.

Take for instance the 2016 Kindle device with a 6-inch E Ink display and 4 GB of storage which is now selling for $27.99. Of course its old and the 4 GB storage is paltry but you can still get through with it with some judicious usage of the available storage space. After all, it can still be enough for a few hundred titles.

Then there is the 2019 model 10th generation Kindle also with 4 GB of storage that is selling for $29.99 – $34.99.

A 2015 model Kindle Paperwhite with 6-inch Carta E Ink display with 4 GB of storage is selling for as low as $19.99.

A Kindle Oasis with 6-inch E-Ink Carta display with 4 GB of storage is now on offer for $79.99.

The 2018 model 9th generation Kindle Oasis with 7-inch Carta E-Ink display and waterproof build is now selling for $99.99 to $129.99.

The 2019 Amazon Fire 7 tablet is selling for $34.99. This applies to the model with 16 GB of storage and will have ads on the lock screen.

The larger Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with a 10.1-inch FHD display and 32 GB storage can now be ordered for $49.99 – $69.99. This applies to the 2019 release of the tablet and is ad supported, which means there is going to be ads shown on the lockscreen.

The offer is going to be valid till February 1 at 12AM CT, or till stocks last, whichever is earlier. A few other Kindle or Fire tablet models have already sold out. So, you got to act fast to make the most of the offer.