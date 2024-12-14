Amazon Kindle Colorsoft have software and display adjustments

Amazon has had a rough time with their first colour E INK e-reader, the Kindle Colorsoft. This device was well known to have a yellow bar at the bottom of the screen. Many people returned their units with a replacement, but the issue persisted. Due to this issue, Amazon suspended new orders, and existing orders were due to ship out in 2025. Good news: Amazon has implemented the ordering of Colorsoft, and people are already receiving their units.

The Kindle Colorsoft, yellow band issue persists but is less notable than before. An Amazon spokesman told Good e-Reader in an email that several changes were made to the e-reader. “It was a combination of software and display adjustments.” So, it looks like Amazon made slight changes to the screen and implemented a software update only for the new models shipping out now.

Some users on Reddit have said that the screen is slightly darker, but the colours are more pronounced.

The product listing for the Colorsoft on Amazon has text that has been revised. It used to say, “A small number of customers have reported a yellow band along the bottom of the display. We take the quality of our products seriously—customers who notice this can reach out to our customer service team for a replacement or refund. The text at the end now states, “We’ve made the appropriate adjustments to ensure that new devices will not experience this issue moving forward.

Amazon has never issued a public firmware update for the Kindle Colorsoft, the only new e-reader that has never received one. However, the latest generation, the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Scribe, have recently been updated with new features, bug fixes, and general enhancements. Even the Kindle Scribe 1 received a significant update with new AI enhancements.