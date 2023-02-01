Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition on Sale for $139

Amazon is having a sale on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The regular price is $189 and is now available for $139, which is 26% off. This e-reader just received new color options today, the back platting now comes in Agave Green and Denim, in addition to the standard black model.

The 11th Generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition is breaking new ground when it comes to a modern e-reader. It checks all the right boxes for a premium level device. It has a larger 6.8-inch screen, 32GB of storage, USB-C and has the same white and amber LED lights that the Kindle Oasis employed. You can adjust the lights with a slider bar, but they can be automatically adjusted, based on your environment with the ambient light sensor. This is the first Kindle that has QI wireless charging, and Amazon is selling a new docking station for it.

The Signature Edition meets all the customers needs for a Kindle. People have been begging for years for the company to adopt USB-C and they did. A better lighting system was also high on the wish-list, and this is available. Likely the biggest thing that people wanted, no pun intended, was a larger screen, to provide more text on the screen, and Amazon listened. Therefore, I think this is simply the best Kindle ever made.





( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.