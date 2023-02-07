Amazon offering Kindle e-reader bundles with up to 36% discount

A Kindle is for all seasons. In fact, the e-reader can be the best thing to give to that special someone in your life this Valentine’s Day, more so if he or she is a bookworm. Amazon too has some nice deals to offer which you will find hard to ignore.

Take for instance the Kindle Essentials bundle with a 2022 Kindle which is now available for $124, which entails a savings of $46. The bundle comprises of the latest 2022 Kindle with a 6-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution and 16 gigs of storage. Amazon said the Kindle will last up to six weeks on a single charge. The bundle is also inclusive of a cover and a power adapter.

Also, the above applies to the Kindle model with no ads shown on the lock screen. The same with lock screen ads can also be availed of, something that comes for a lower $104 which again is $46 less than the regular price. That said, shipping times might vary with the two models as the ad-supported model is taking longer to ship than the version with no ads.

Then there also is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle which is inclusive of the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with no ads and 32 GB of internal storage. Included in the bundle is a leather cover and a wireless charging dock. The bundle is now selling for $178, which is $82 less than its usual price.

Apart from this, there is also the Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle available as well, one that is now on sale for just $133, which is $70 less than its usual price of $203. With the Kids bundle, you get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids having 16 gigs of internal memory, a colorful cover, a screen protector, and a power adapter. Plus, the bundle will also let you have access to the Amazon Kids+ service for an entire year completely free of cost.

The Amazon deals page is bristling with such Kindle bundles all of which are selling for up to 36 percent less than the usual price depending on the model you opt for. Head over to the page before the Kindles go out of stock.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.