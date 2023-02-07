How to keep a library book past the due date on the Kindle

Borrowing an e-book is much the same as a physical book. That means, there is a specific return date to adhere to. You will be required to return the borrowed title on or before the return date so as not to attract a fine or other penalizing action. This is done to ensure those who have wish-listed the particular title are able to borrow the same after you have returned it to the library. If you wish to continue reading the same title, you will have to borrow it again.

Or maybe not. As the staff writer Joe Fedewa at HowToGeek revealed, there is a way to continue reading the same title for as long as you’d like to without attracting the ire of the library authorities. Joe however stressed the method is perfectly legal and does not amount to an act of stealing from the library.

Here is what you will have to do to continue reading a library book even past the due date. All that you need to do is put the Kindle in airplane mode. However, you got to do this before the due date is over. Also, make sure you never close out of the particular title. That way, whenever the Kindle wakes up, you can continue to read the book for as long as you’d want to. This applies even if the e-reader powers off due to a low battery. Once it is charged up and resumes operation, you will still have the book available, that is until you have manually closed out of the title.

Now, if the above seems an immoral act to you or strikes your consciousness, the thing to keep in mind here is that the book has technically already been returned to the library. That way, the next person who might have queued up to borrow the same will also have access to the book. Everything is working as it should behind the scenes. It is just that your Kindle isn’t aware of it all since in the absence of an active Wi-Fi connection, it has been shut off from the outside virtual world. In other words, it can be viewed as a loophole that you can make good use of if you wish to.

Meanwhile, weird as it may sound but just in case you’d like to know how to invoke airplane mode on your Kindle, here are the steps.

Tap around the top of the Kindle’s display. This will reveal a downfacing arrow at the top of the display. Tapping on the same will reveal the notification bar containing the shortcuts for several actions. Here, just tap on the airplane icon to invoke airplane mode. This will ensure the Kindle loses all connectivity with the outside world.

So, the next time you miss out on the library submission date but haven’t completed reading a book, you can now do so easily.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.