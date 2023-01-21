Amazon offering up to $50 discount on Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-readers

Amazon is offering a discount of up to $50 on both the Amazon Kindle Kids as well as the Kindle Paperwhite Kids versions of e-readers. Of these, the Amazon Kindle Kids that was introduced in September 2022 is right now selling for $84.99, which is 29 percent less compared to its regular price of $119.99. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a bit more up-market considering that it comes with a larger display, a waterproof build, and a larger battery. It is now selling for $109.99 which is $50 less than the $159.99 that it otherwise sells for, which makes for a higher 31 percent discount.

Now, both the Kindle Kids and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids are similar to the standard version in that they have the same internal specs and design. It is just that the kids’ version comes with a funky looking case, a free one year subscription to Amazon Kids+, and a two-year warranty. In fact, opting for the Kindle Kids variety can make sense as it comes with an extra one-year warranty as well as the case cover. Just in case the case does not suit your taste, it can always be changed. None of the above should be an issue if you are opting to buy the Kindle e-readers for your kids.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.