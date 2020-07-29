Amazon releases new Print Cover cases for the Kindle

Amazon has just unveiled a new series of cases for the entry level Kindle. They are called Printed Covers and feature three full color themes, bookscape, library and mystery. They magnetically close, protecting your Kindle and automatically put to sleep when the case is closed and wakes it up when the case is opened. They are retailing for $24 USD on the main Amazon website and are not available outside of the United States, except for Good e-Reader.

Amazon has been developing full color cases for only a little while. Last month they developed a Hunger Games theme, with two variants, one from the original trilogy and one from the latest novel, Songbirds and Snakes for the Paperwhite 4.

The only Amazon branded e-reader that does not have a modern series of new cases is the Kindle Oasis, but I doubt we will have to wait very long.



