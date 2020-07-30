Dasung Not an e-Reader hits mass production in August

The Dasung Not an e-Reader has been crowdfunded for a few years and shipped their first units in October 2019 and since then, not many units have been shipped out. They closed their Indiegogo campaign in December and have been taking orders on their American and Chinese websites, but they have been out of stock for most of 2020. Customers are revolting in the comment section, since most have never received their units. This might change sometime this year. Dasung has confirmed with Good e-Reader that most of their orders will be fulfilled in September or October of this year, because in August, the Not an e-Reader will hit mass production.

The new Dasung product features a 7.8 E-ink Screen Carta HD display with 300 PPI. It has a front-lit display so users can read in the dark and also has a color temperature system for cold and warm light Underneath the hood is a Quad Core Processor, 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has Bluetooth, Wifi, 5-point touch, 2-channel stereo. You will be able to listen to music via the 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an HDMI port so it may be plugged into a PC or laptop to act as a secondary monitor. This device has its own power supply, which is a first for Dasung and it is 5300 mAh.

Dasung has primarily focused on E INK Monitors as their business model and the Not an e-Reader was the first time they have ever crowdfunded and should be the last. The company very publically gambled on a new product line and less than 60 people received their units, out of the hundreds who supports the campaign.

Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.