Amazon’s withdrawal from China questioned by the Jiangsu Consumers Council

Amazon had announced the cessation of its Kindle operations in China, leaving all Kindle users in the country in the lurch. Not surprisingly, this has led to widespread discontent among Kindle owners who said it makes for a one-sided decision that does not take into account the valid concerns of all those who invested in the Amazon ecosystem of e-books and other related resources. Now, as Pandaily reported, the Jiangsu Consumers Council in China has entered the fray and has asked Amazon to take care of consumers’ complaints on the issue.

The Jiangsu Consumers Council in China has stated that “it is understandable for enterprises to adjust their business strategies, but the legitimate rights, interests, and demands of consumers cannot be ignored”. The council said it is the moral responsibility of Amazon to ensure those who have availed of Amazon Kindle services in the country are treated in a responsible manner. The council also said it is the company’s discretion to provide services to their consumers that inspire confidence among consumers for years to come.

Amazon had just days back announced it is winding up its Kindle operations in China, with the Amazon Kindle store slated to bring its shutters down in June 2023. Kindle users there will however be able to down the e-books they have already purchased till June 30, 2024. The Kindle cloud service will also be shutting down during the same time, which means users will have to get all their e-books and other digital content transferred to the Kindle’s internal memory for those to remain relevant.

Meanwhile, it is not known as of now how Amazon has reacted to the latest developments.