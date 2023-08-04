Best Buy now offering all Kindle devices at Prime Day prices

Missed out on the Prime Day deals on the Kindle? Don’t worry, you can still lay your hands on the Kindle range for as low as what it sold for during the Amazon sale event for Prime members. Interestingly, the deal is being offered by Best Buy while Amazon is back to selling the model at its regular price. So, you need not be a Prime member to make the most of the deal.

Coming to the specifics, there is the 16GB Kindle Paperwhite Kids that is on sale and is currently selling for $104.99, which is $65 less than its usual price of $169. The sale is slated to last till August 6. However, you still need to hurry to make the most of the discounted rates as stocks might not last that long. After all, it isn’t every day that you get a discount as substantial as this.

Further, there is the Kindle Scribe that is being offered for $100 less. However, you only have the option of a Premium pen with the Kindle Scribe as the same with the basic pen isn’t being offered. The Kindle Oasis is another one to be getting a huge discount, to the tune of around $95. The standard Kindle Paperwhite is getting discounted by $65 while the normal Kindle has its price slashed by $35, something that extends to $45 for the Kid’s version.

The deal forms part of the Best Buy back-to-school sale program and includes free shipping. Also, as it is with the Kindle Paperwhite Kids model, you get a free case with the device along with a 2-year worry-free guarantee which seeks to replace your device in the event of it getting accidentally damaged. Plus, there is also a year-long free subscription to Amazon Kids+ that will let the kids have access to content specially curated for young minds.

Check out the Best Buy site here for the complete details.