Buy 2 Kindle Scribe and get $40 off as part of Amazon Black Friday 2022 deal

The new kid on the Amazon Kindle block, the Kindle Scribe is getting a nice discount as part of the retailer’s Black Friday deals. As things stand at the moment, opting to buy a pair of the Kindle Scribe device will let you save $40 on the total price. The company had earlier launched the feature-packed e-note device for $399.99 apiece. Buying two at a time would have cost $800 though with the deal available right now, it will set you back $760. The above applies to the base version of the Scribe e-note device, the one with 16 gigs of storage.

That said, the above deal will apply when two Kindle Scribe models are bought together even if one of it is a base model with the basic pen and the other is a model with the premium pen. Buyers have the option to buy two of the same models or mix and match the models. The offer is going to be equally applicable either way. Amazon had earlier launched the Kindle Scribe in late September and is slated to start shipping from November 30 onwards.

The Kindle Scribe is also special in the Amazon Kindle line-up in that it is the first from Amazon that offers stylus support. It offers a 10.2-inch E INK 300 PPI display while on the other side of it lies a 1GHz MediaTek MT8113 processor coupled to a gig of RAM. Onboard storage options range from 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB on the top version. The USB Type-C port allows for charging and data transfer roles. Amazon is claiming up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge though that is achieved with the Wi-Fi turned off and the light setting at 13.

The included pen can be used to draw or take notes for which Amazon is offering a new app named Notebook. Apart from that, the Scribe also offers a host of templates such as a checklist, lined or blank paper, grid paper, to-do lists, and so on. The e-note also comes with a new folder system as well that will let you keep all your files, documents, and other stuff organized. Amazon has also promised to release a new Kindle app sync feature sometime in early 2023. The basic stylus can suffice light tasks though the premium model offers a programmable button as well as erasure functionality.

On the whole, the new Kindle Scribe comes across as a versatile device that can be used for note-taking as well as for reading e-books, digital magazines, newspapers, PDF files and such. It can suit the requirements of designers, students, teachers, researchers, or just about anyone who needs to read and write a lot. The above deal will also let you save a bit on it as well.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.