Did you buy a new Kindle e-reader on Prime Day?

Amazon virtually discounted every single modern Kindle model, in addition to previous generations and all of their bundles. There were a copious amount of savings being offered if you were looking to buy a new e-reader. I think the deals this year were better than the Black Friday sales last year. With 30% to 60% off a Kindle did you use this years Prime Day to pull the trigger and buy one? Or, did you decide to capitalize on other devices, such as a Kobo, Onyx, Pocketbook or Barnes and Noble Nook?

I think the best Prime Day deals for Kindles were the 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite and 11th Generation Signature Editions. They were on sale all over the world, and in major countries such as Canada, UK and USA. These are both brand new e-readers that came out at the end of last year. Unlike previous generation Paperwhites, the screens have been increased to 6.8 inches, the first time a Paperwhite went beyond a 6-inch screen. Warm lighting was also introduced, to provide a candlelight effect. They both were using new E INK Carta 1200 display technology, which increases page turn speed by 25% and overall performance by 35%. The Paperwhites are really snappy and responsive. The Signature edition has a few added benefits such as an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the brightness of the screen and also supports fast charging, it even comes with an optional dock.

Did you buy a new Kindle? Happy with your existing model? What could Amazon do to prompt you to upgrade to an existing or future model?



Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.