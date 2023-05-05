E-Book Platforms Face-Off: Google Play Books vs Amazon Kindle

Both Google Play Books and Amazon Kindle are very popular among readers. But when it comes to choosing one of them, it can be tricky to make the selection.

So, we’ve created this Google Play Books vs Amazon Kindle comparison guide to make the selection easier. Hope this helps:

Google Play Books vs Amazon Kindle

Google Play Books is an e-book digital distribution service that allows users to buy and download e-books and audiobooks from Google Play. The platform offers access to more than five million titles, reportedly making it the largest e-book collection in the world. Readers can read books on the Google Play website as well as on Android and iOS devices using e-readers.

On the other hand, Amazon Kindle is an e-reader created by Amazon. The device allows readers to buy, download, and browse e-books, e-papers, e-magazines, and other digital media through wireless connectivity to the Kindle Store.

User Interface

Amazon keeps updating its Kindle app with cool new features, upgrading its interface for a distraction-free reading experience. On the app’s Home tab, you’ll find recommendations for books as per your preferences. Recently, Kindle released a new update that applies from 8th-generation Kindles to the latest 11th-generation devices.

In comparison, Google Play Books features Google’s Material Look. It has neatly segregated content for eBooks and Audiobooks displayed for readers’ convenience. On the landing page, you’ll see thumbnails of your current reads.

The key difference you’ll notice when you place both apps side-by-side is that Google Play Books has a default Reading Mode turned on, which prevents the harmful effects of blue light emanating from digital screens. It also offers a Wishlist.

The Ease of Purchase

You can purchase and access Google Play Books, in addition to music, apps, and magazines – through the Google Play Store. But purchasing Amazon Kindle is not that convenient. You can only buy and access magazines and books through the Kindle store. For TV shows, music and movies, you need the Instant Video store.

Pricing

Both apps offer a mix of free and paid titles, but Amazon Kindle is slightly cheaper on average. Amazon also offers a subscription service called Kindle Unlimited, giving users unlimited access to a selection of titles for a monthly charge. Google Play Books doesn’t have a subscription service, but it offers occasional discounts on famous titles.

Accessing the Dictionary

When using Kindle, you’ve to download the offline dictionary to find the required information. You can also search for the meaning and usage in Wikipedia if you have an active internet connection. In contrast, Google Play Books facilitates both offline and online dictionaries.

Another difference is that the Book app features the default English dictionary, and you can’t access the offline dictionary in other languages. On the other hand, Kindle lets you change the offline dictionary to any desired language.

Language Translation

Both Google Play Books and Amazon Kindle facilitate language translation. Play Books offer the Google advantage of providing the in-house Translate service. Simply long-tap on a word, click on the Translate icon and select the language of your choice. This is similar to the Kindle app.

The Verdict

When it comes to adjusting for line spacing, font size, and margins, both Google Play Books and Amazon Kindle are almost identical. Both platforms let you synchronize your books across multiple different devices. Given all this, it can be a little challenging to decide upon the one app. So, it all depends on how you prefer to access, buy and read books.