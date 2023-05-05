Eyemoo NXT E-Paper S1 tablet now on Kickstarter

The Eyemoo NXT E-Paper S1 tablet is now available via Kickstarter where it has found 96 backers. A total of $48,231 pledged of $4,459 goal at the time of this writing while it is still 28 days to go. The tablet which uses an RLCD display broke into the scene as a viable alternative to E Ink comes with several advantages of its own that are missing on any E Ink device. Prime among them is the ability of the RLCD-enabled Eyemoo NXT EPaper S1 tablet to show a full-color display while still being easy on the eyes.

While it’s true the colors still look washed out a bit but it is still way better than what even the best color e-paper display tech is able to provide at the moment. That way, comics, and other illustrated content are going to look far better on the S1 than any other e-paper device. Further, as with any other reflective display tech, the S1 depends on ambient light for visibility, which means the display is going to be perfectly visible even in direct sunlight conditions.

Another inherent positive of the RLCD display is its higher refresh rate, something that has always been the bane of E Ink panels. This combined with the ability to show full color means the S1 can be perfect for watching videos as well as some light gaming as well, things that look quite ungainly on an E Ink device.

Apart from these, you have all the positive qualities of an e-paper display, which include a glare-free display with markedly reduced blue light emission to ensure less strain on your eyes. This makes the new S1 tablet perfect for those who have to stare at a display for long as part of their work routine.

From a hardware point of view, the Eyemoo S1 comes with a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that is coupled to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the top lies a 10-inch RLCD display that is lit up by 1600 × 1200 pixels. It can display more than 16 million colors at 60 FPS. Powering the device is a 6000 mAh battery which is good to last a couple of weeks easily.

Other features of the Eyemoo S1 include a pair of stereo speakers, a three-axis gravity sensor, a microphone, and a 5 MP camera placed at the rear. Connectivity options with the S1 include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C port. The tablet runs Android 12 with full access to Google Play Store and Google Play Services.