Here is the fix for the Kindle Back to Library button disappearing

With Kindle devices, the usual means of getting back to the library view is accomplished by tapping on the Back button in the top left corner. Unfortunately, as several users often stated, the Back button would often disappear as a whole making it overtly impossible to exit from your current read and get back to the main library.

However, as Nathan stated in one of his posts on The e-Book Reader Blog, getting around this is easy and quick. There isn’t anything exotic you need to do either. To begin with, simply restarting the Kindle should be enough to solve the issue. For this, all that you need to do is press and hold on to the Power button for a few seconds until the device shuts down and restarts. Or, simply opening the Settings menu and then closing the same again can also bring back the Back button.

This points to it being a simple UI error at best, one that can be taken care of easily just by opening or closing the Settings menu.

So, the next time you face anything like this, you know what to do.