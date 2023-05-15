Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Vs Bigme Inknote Color+

Regarding the actual technology, both Onyx Boox Ultra C and Bigme Inknote Color+ use the same tech. Let’s see how software plays a vital role because the difference entirely comes from the software.

The two manufacturers are head-to-head when it comes to the device line-ups, quality, availability, support and overall functionality. They both have basically every screen size available. Bigme doesn’t have six inches or monitors, but they have everything between 7 and 13.3 except for a color 13.3, which Onyx doesn’t even have either. Both devices support Google Play and popular e-reader platforms like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Kobo Rakuten.

Boox has done so much more in developing its software than Bigme, from features and usability to language support. Bigme is a little ambiguous on embracing new hardware technology, but Boox made the equilibrium so aptly.

Key differences in Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C and Bigme Inknote Color+ are:

Software Interface

Onyx uses little cards on the top, with apps on the side and additional applications on a secondary screen. Bigme utilizes a sidebar that goes up and down, with apps in the middle, and the chosen option changes the content in the middle section. Onyx navigates away from the page to a dedicated area, while Bigme changes the content in the middle of the screen.

Physical Features

Both devices have similar Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Onyx and Bigme have different e-ink center logos.

Image and Grayscale Handling

Bigme handles grayscales and gradients slightly better than Onyx. Onyx has a pre-darkened state, while Bigme’s default display appears lighter. Onyx offers a dark enhancement feature that makes it look identical to Bigme.

Note-Taking Experience

Both devices have five customizable pens, similar line widths, colours, and brush/pencil/highlighter options. Onyx excels in shapes, while both devices have text conversion, templates, and opportunities to add images.

Writing feels

Bigme provides a paper-like feel, while writing on Onyx feels slippery, similar to writing on an iPad. Onyx’s device design with a camera bump at the back causes it to slip and slide while writing.

In HD mode, Bigme’s display is unwatchable, while Onyx plays at 9 or 10 frames per second. Onyx’s ultra-fast mode is darker due to a higher preset value of contrast.

Display Performance

Onyx has been around longer but big me has been dabbling in color significantly longer than Onyx has. They’ve been on 10.3 inches since 2020, and they have a ton of color experience through three generations of colors. Onyx has traditionally only dealt with small color devices like the Poke 2 6-inch, the Nova Air C 7.8, etc.

The Verdict

Choose Bigme for an extra camera. Choose Ultra C for better build quality. Choose Bigme for a better, realistic writing feel. If you want someone that has been dabbling in a lot of e-notes for a very long time, go for Onyx.

All in all, they’re so similar and perfect for anybody.



