TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet gets prestigious iF Design Award

TCL, a leader in display technology and budget-friendly, smart connected experiences, is delighted to announce that its TCL NXTPAPER 11 has received the esteemed iF DESIGN AWARD 2023. This recognition coincides with the product’s launch in Spain, marking its first sale in the country. The award honors TCL’s dedication to crafting visually appealing and cutting-edge products that are accessible to a wide audience. The sleek design and impressive display featuring the innovative NXTPAPER 2.0 technology were specifically commended.

For those who might not be knowing, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet comes with an 11-inch 2K full-color e-paper display. With upgraded brightness, exceptional eye protection, and a striking design, this tablet stands out from the competition. Powered by the innovative NXTPAPER 2.0 technology, the display sets a new standard with its best-in-class brightness of up to 500 nits, surpassing TÜV benchmarks for blue light reduction. The tablet is designed with anti-glare capabilities, ensuring optimal viewing under sunlight and from any angle. Weighing just 462g and measuring only 6.9mm in thickness, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 offers unparalleled portability without compromising on the immersive visual experience.

Recognized by the renowned iF DESIGN AWARD, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 stands out among thousands of entries from around the world. With nearly 11,000 submissions from 56 countries, this prestigious award celebrates the tablet’s industry-leading design and exceptional eye-care technology. The recognition from the iF jury adds to the growing list of accolades received by the TCL NXTPAPER 11, following its successful debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. Notably, the tablet was honored with the ‘Reviewed’ by the USA Today MWC Editor’s Choice Award, with praise for its unique combination of tablet and e-reader functionalities. USA Today described it as the long-awaited solution for those torn between choosing a tablet or an e-reader.

“Winning these sought-after awards following TCL NXTPAPER 11’s debut affirms that offering innovative eye care without compromising display excellence is the right path for TCL” said Stefan Streit, CMO for TCL Communication. “TCL will continue striving to realize products that combine the industry-leading display technology and premium design.”

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 is currently being offered exclusively through Orange Spain at a price of €269, which includes a flip case and T-pen. However, it will soon be made available to a wider audience, expanding its availability beyond Orange Spain.