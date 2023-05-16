Mudita Harmony 2 and Bell 2 alarm clocks now on Kickstarter

Mudita, the Poland-based start-up announced its latest Bell 2 and Harmony 2 alarm clocks are now on Kickstarter. The campaign started on May 15 and is going to be live till June 14, 2023, the company revealed via a press release.

Elaborating further, the company stated the Bell 2 and Harmony 2 alarm clocks happen to be the next-gen versions of the alarm clocks of the same name. The latest iteration of the alarm clocks however continues to sport the same basic looks though the company insisted there have been improvements introduced under the skin, which includes the addition of new features and functions. Both clocks can be seen featuring the same minimalist design theme while still looking stylish and sophisticated.

Harmony 2

Mudita said the new Harmony 2 has been tuned to be twice as accurate as its predecessor. You will also have the option to add your own custom sounds to the relaxation library to give that personalized feel that you have always wanted. The Harmony 2 also comes in a shade of Charcoal Black that looks all the more alluring thanks to the velvety matte finish that it now comes with. There is also the same E Ink display for the watch face as it has been with its predecessor.

Bell 2

The Bell 2 is more of a conventional alarm clock with the watch face having 12 numerals and indexing every minute. The Bell 2 also looks stunning thanks to the Charcoal Black finish that the black version of the alarm clock comes with. Mudita said the clock has been improved with better and clearer low battery warnings and battery checks. The clock also offers a more enhanced and enriching sound experience which means waking up in the morning is going to be more fun and full of energy. The UX is also improved and enhanced.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Kickstarter campaign for the Bell 2 and Harmony 2 alarm clocks,” said Michał Kiciński, founder of Mudita. “Our mission is to design and develop consumer electronics that prioritize physical and mental well-being, and these new alarm clocks are the perfect embodiment of that mission. We believe that they will help our users start their day off right and enhance their overall well-being.”

Mudita said the alarm clocks are going to be shipped directly to the backers once the Kickstarter campaign concludes on June 14, 2023.