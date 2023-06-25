Here’s how you can highlight and make notes on your Kindle device

Kindle comes across as a revolutionary device that has transformed the way we read books. With its compact size and E Ink technology, Kindle offers an unparalleled reading experience that closely mimics the look and feel of printed paper. However, what truly sets Kindle apart is its ability to carry an entire library of books in a single device.

Also, the good thing here is that the Kindle isn’t just about the ease of reading books, but you can also highlight portions of it and make notes. This helps when you’d like to get back to important phrases that you might need to refer to later on. Also, thanks to the notes feature, you can jot down a few lines wherever needed during the course of reading.

Here, we are going to discuss how you can highlight and make notes on a Kindle device, something that should apply to nearly all Kindle e-reader models out there, including the latest Kindle Paperwhite.

How to highlight on a Kindle

To highlight text on your Kindle device, begin by pressing and holding the first word of the desired text. As you do so, the text will underline. Now, smoothly drag your finger across the screen to encompass the remaining words. In response, a convenient pop-up will appear, presenting you with two options: Highlight or add a Note. Choose the Highlight option by tapping it, and you will instantly return to the book with the selected passage now highlighted.

If your intention is to mark a single word, simply press and hold on to the word until it becomes underlined, and then follow the same process described above.

Further, if you are looking to remove or modify a previously made highlight, here is how you do it. Just tap on the highlighted text, and a pop-up box will emerge. Within this box, select Delete to remove the highlight entirely or make any desired adjustments. With these simple steps, you can effortlessly manage your highlights on your Kindle, enhancing your reading experience.

How to add notes on a Kindle

To add a note alongside your highlighted text, simply follow the previously mentioned process to highlight the desired text. Once highlighted, tap on the highlighted text itself, and an option for Note will become available. Select the Note option, and a pop-up box will appear, accompanied by an on-screen keyboard, enabling you to effortlessly jot down your thoughts or comments. After completing your note, tap Save, and it will be securely stored next to the corresponding text.

The note will be represented by a numbered icon positioned at the end of the highlighted text. To access, modify, share, or delete the note, simply tap on this icon. This will provide you with a range of options to interact with your note, ensuring you can easily view, edit, share, or remove it as desired. With these straightforward steps, you can seamlessly include annotations alongside your highlighted text, enhancing your reading experience on your Kindle device.

How to view and edit your highlights and notes

How to delete your highlights and notes

To remove your notes, you can utilize the following steps. First, refer to the aforementioned process to access the View Notes and Marks menu. Within this menu, you will find both your highlights and notes. By tapping on either the highlights or notes, you have the option to navigate directly to the corresponding sections in the book or, if desired, delete them. This allows you to easily manage and eliminate any unwanted notes, providing a streamlined reading experience tailored to your preferences. By following these simple instructions, you can effortlessly remove notes from your Kindle device.