John Lewis is selling the Kindle and Kindle Kids 12th Gen early

A couple of weeks after a Spanish website leaked the details of the new Kindle 12th generation early, things have been relatively quiet with the new entry-level Kindle e-reader. This changed today when John Lewis, a UK department store, started selling the Kindle 12th Gen and the Kindle 12th Gen Kindle Kids Edition. However, they have not listed the Kindle Paperwhite and are still selling the previous generation.

The listing on the John Lewis website has the same information as the prior leak. The all-new Kindle has a 6” screen, a glare-free display, an adjustable front light, and long battery life. Its enhanced features include a 25% brighter front light at max setting, a higher contrast ratio, and faster page turn than the previous generation. Its 300 ppi display won’t tire your eyes, providing excellent readability with font sizes to suit your mood, and allows you to enjoy a vast range of books in all environments. It also has Bluetooth for connecting wireless headphones to buy and listen to audiobooks.

Here is the full listing for the Kindle



Built-in adjustable front light

Kindle features an innovative built-in adjustable front light to deliver a brighter, evenly-lit display. It guides light from above towards the display instead of projecting it towards the users eyes like with a traditional backlit display, reducing the chance of screen fatigue. It illuminates the screen instead of the entire room, so you can read in the dark without disturbing others. And dark mode feature lets you read comfortably indoors and outdoors, any time of the day.

Recharge once a month, not once a day

Kindle benefits from an incredibly long battery life. You’ll be able to go for up to six weeks without needing to recharge. The included USB cable makes it simple to recharge too- simply plug into any chargeable USB port or plug adapter to reinvigorate your Kindle’s battery.

Kindle can download books through your computer and the supplied USB cable, or directly onto your device using Wi-Fi, either at home or through Wi-Fi hotspots. Downloads are quick and easy, with books available to read in as little as 60 seconds.

Listen to the stories

Use Audible on your Kindle to get access to over 200,000 audiobooks, perfect for when you want to rest your eyes but don’t want to storytelling to stop.

Pair your device with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to allow you to freely move about your house as you switch from reading to listening. Or connect the Kindle to your car speakers using Bluetooth to let the whole family enjoy the unfolding tale on your next car journey.

A library in your pocket

There are over 3 million books, newspapers and magazines available for you to download and enjoy from the Kindle store – so you won’t be short of reading options. Including more than a million free books; choose from classics like Pride and Prejudice or Treasure Island.

With over 500,000 titles that are exclusive to Kindle. You can store thousands of books on a Kindle, making moving from one book to the next with ease. It’ll also help substantially reduce luggage weight for keen holiday readers!

Amazon Kindle Kids

The Kindle Kids 12th generation has the same specs as the base Kindle. However, Amazon Kids+ (formerly Fire for Kids) is an all-in-one subscription with over a thousand books and hundreds of Audible audiobooks for kids aged 3–12. There are Age Filters to ensure kids see age-appropriate content. This Kindle Kids Edition includes a 6-month subscription, after which subscription charges apply.