Kindle deals round up: All Kindle deals currently available

The Amazon Spring Sale might be over though the fun continues for those who are still looking for a nice deal on Kindle e-readers. Here is a roundup of all the Kindle deals currently available.

1. Kindle Scribe 64 GB with Premium Pen. $319.99 Discount $100

You can save $40 when you buy two.

2. Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB with lock screen ad. $129.99 Discount $20

3. Kindle Paperwhite Kids 16 GB. $134.99 Discount $35

The above price applies to Emerald Forest and Robot Dreams versions.

Warrior Cats model is priced $144.99 post discount of $35

4. Kindle Kids (2022 release). $99.99 Discount $20

Price same for Ocean Explorer, Space Whale, Unicorn Valley themed Kindle Kids e-reader.

5. Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Scribe 32 GB, Premium Pen, black fabric folio cover with magnetic attach, and Power Adapter.

Price $334.97. Discount $135.

6. Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Scribe 64 GB, Premium Pen, black leather folio cover with magnetic attach, and power adapter.

Price $379.97. Discount $140.

7. Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Scribe 64 GB, Premium Pen, Foliage Green brush print leather folio cover with magnetic attach, and power adapter.

Price $389.97. Discount $140.

8. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB Agave Green, matching fabric cover, and power adapter.

Price $164.97. Discount $40.

9. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB, leather cover – Merlot, and power adapter.

Price $171.97. Discount $40.

10. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB – Black – without lockscreen ads, Agave Green leather cover, and power adapter.

Price $191.97. Dicount $40.

11. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB without lockscreen ads, Cork Cover – Light, and power adapter.

Price $199.97. Dicount $40.

12. Kindle Kids Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Kids (2022 release), Kids Cover – Unicorn Valley, power adapter, and screen protector.

Price $132.97. Dicount $20.

13. Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Kids 16 GB, Kids Cover – Emerald Forest, power adapter, and screen protector.

Price $16797. Dicount $35.