Kindle deals round up: All Kindle deals currently available

The Amazon Spring Sale might be over though the fun continues for those who are still looking for a nice deal on Kindle e-readers. Here is a roundup of all the Kindle deals currently available.
1. Kindle Scribe 64 GB with Premium Pen. $319.99 Discount $100
You can save $40 when you buy two.
2. Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB with lock screen ad. $129.99 Discount $20
3. Kindle Paperwhite Kids 16 GB. $134.99 Discount $35
The above price applies to Emerald Forest and Robot Dreams versions.
Warrior Cats model is priced $144.99 post discount of $35
4. Kindle Kids (2022 release). $99.99 Discount $20
Price same for Ocean Explorer, Space Whale, Unicorn Valley themed Kindle Kids e-reader.
5. Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Scribe 32 GB, Premium Pen, black fabric folio cover with magnetic attach, and Power Adapter.
Price $334.97. Discount $135.
6. Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Scribe 64 GB, Premium Pen, black leather folio cover with magnetic attach, and power adapter.
Price $379.97. Discount $140.
7. Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Scribe 64 GB, Premium Pen, Foliage Green brush print leather folio cover with magnetic attach, and power adapter.
Price $389.97. Discount $140.
8. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB Agave Green, matching fabric cover, and power adapter.
Price $164.97. Discount $40.
9. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB, leather cover – Merlot, and power adapter.
Price $171.97. Discount $40.
10. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB – Black – without lockscreen ads, Agave Green leather cover, and power adapter.
Price $191.97. Dicount $40.
11. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB without lockscreen ads, Cork Cover – Light, and power adapter.
Price $199.97. Dicount $40.
12. Kindle Kids Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Kids (2022 release), Kids Cover – Unicorn Valley, power adapter, and screen protector.
Price $132.97. Dicount $20.
13. Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle. Includes Kindle Kids 16 GB, Kids Cover – Emerald Forest, power adapter, and screen protector.
Price $16797. Dicount $35.
