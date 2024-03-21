Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and basic Kindle discounted

It has been a while since we have had a sale on Kindle e-reader devices. So, for those who might have been holding back on their purchase of new Kindle e-readers, here is your chance. Kindle is now offering some nice discounts on the basic Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition on account of the Spring Sale.

The basic Kindle is down to just $99.99, which makes it a compelling option in the entry-level e-reader segment. The model comes with lock screen ads and is available in Black and Denim color options. It happens to be the lightest and the most compact Kindle that Amazon has to offer. With a 6-inch 300 PPI screen, the display is as crisp and sharp as ever while the 16 GB of storage onboard ensures you have enough storage for almost all your e-book and audiobook requirements. It can last more than a month on a single charge can comes with a USB-C port.

For those who’d prefer something bigger, there is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition which is available to buy right now for $159.99. That makes it 16 percent cheaper than the $189.99 that the e-reader otherwise costs. The Paperwhite Signature Edition happens to be the flagship Kindle that Amazon has to offer if you consider a pure e-reader device sans note-taking abilities.

The Paperwhite Signature edition comes with 32 gigs of storage and can last more than 10 weeks on a single charge. The 6.8-inch 300 PPI back-lit display is a joy to read in any lighting condition. It boasts a waterproof build and is the only Kindle that can be charged wirelessly. Besides, it comes with a USB-C port as well for charging or data transfer roles. Color options you have with the Kindle Signature Edition include Black, Agave Green, and Denim.

An interesting point to note with the above Spring Day sale is that the deal on Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition applies only to Prime members even though the basic Kindle sale is open to all.