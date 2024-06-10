Kindle Scribe Discounted as Part of Father’s Day Sale

Father’s Day is here and Amazon is celebrating the occasion with some nice discounts on several of its products. That includes the flagship Kindle device, the Scribe. Interestingly, no other Kindle device has been put on sale, which makes us wonder if it is only the Kindle Scribe that Amazon believes will make the best gift for dads.

Deals are available on Kindle Scribe versions having 16 GB and 32 GB of storage. For instance, it is $239.99 that you shell out for the 16 GB Kindle Scribe model which is $100 less than the usual price. The deal is inclusive of the Basic Pen.

If you’d like the Premium Pen bundled with the 16 GB Kindle Scribe, you can have that for $264.99 which again is $105 off the regular price.

Next, there is the Kindle Scribe 32GB which you can have for $279.99, which is $110 off the regular price. All higher-end models already come bundled with the Premium Pen, so that shouldn’t need to be mentioned separately.

There is also the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle also on sale. The bundle is inclusive of the Kindle Scribe 32 GB, Premium Pen, black Leather Folio Cover with magnetic attach, and a Power Adapter. All of it can be yours for $339.97 which is $150 less than the usual price.

You can save another $40 if you opt to buy two units of the Kindle Scribe at once. Further, Amazon will shave another 20 percent off the listed price if you choose to trade in another Kindle device. It won’t matter if the Kindle is in working condition or not, Amazon will still be offering a flat 20 percent discount.

Among the other perks included in the sale include free access to Kindle Unlimited for 3 months. The top-rated 64 GB version of the Scribe has not been included in the sale.

As for the device itself, the Scribe shouldn’t need any introduction. With a 10.2-inch 300 PPI display, the Scribe is easily the biggest and the best Kindle that Amazon has to offer right now. With the bundled stylus, you can take notes, draw, or do whatever you like. You can easily convert the notes to text and save them or share them with others. Plus, with the Scribe, you also have access to one of the most expansive content ecosystems out there.

So, if you are looking for something tech-oriented to gift your dad, the Scribe can be an excellent option.