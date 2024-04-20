Kindle Scribe down to one of its lowest prices in recent times in the UK

Kobo might be all the rage at the moment post the launch of its first color e-readers though Amazon is playing an old trick to win some shine back. The company announced a sizeable discount for its flagship offering, the Kindle Scribe which is now selling for £274.99. That’s 17 percent less than its regular price of £329.99 and will let you save £55 right away.

The deal applies to the Kindle Scribe model with 16 GB of storage and comes bundled with the basic pen. The Scribe otherwise should not need any introduction. As already stated, it happens to be the flagship Kindle offering from Amazon. It also is the largest of all Kindle devices, offering a 10.2-inch monochrome E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution.

It offers a very natural writing experience. You can sketch, journal, take notes, and such with perfect ease. You can also easily convert your handwritten notes to text though it does not have handwriting recognition feature. Also, unlike many of its rivals that run Android, you will be stuck with the Amazon eco-system with the Kindle Scribe. It isn’t exactly stifling but Android is far bigger in scope.

That said, with the brilliant display that the Scribe comes with, reading off it is a hugely satisfying experience. With the vast Kindle e-book store that the Scribe gets access to, you can almost always have the e-book or audiobook that you want. All of this makes the Scribe one of the best large-screen note-taking e-reader devices that you can have.