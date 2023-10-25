Kindle users report glitch leading to unintended deletion of sideloaded e-books

A peculiar bug has surfaced among Kindle users, particularly those who sideload e-books using Calibre. Reports suggest that under specific conditions, these sideloaded books mysteriously vanish from the devices. Notably, this issue does not seem to impact e-books obtained directly from Amazon or those sent through Amazon’s Send-to-Kindle service, The e-Book Reader Blog reported.

The common pattern described by users involves adding books via Calibre, followed by turning off airplane mode at some point. Upon doing so, users are alarmed to discover the disappearance of all their sideloaded books. Then, there are also reports suggesting a potential link to the deletion of Kindle Unlimited e-books under certain conditions (such as returning them and then loading them via USB, which is no longer supported) though some affected users claim to have never used Kindle Unlimited.

Interestingly, this glitch doesn’t appear to be universal, with some Calibre users claiming they have never had any issues with sideloaded books. The problem seems to be associated with extended periods of Wi-Fi being turned off, as instances of disappearing books often occur when users disable airplane mode after an extended duration.

Some users note that even though the folders for the books remain visible when the Kindle is connected to a computer, the actual e-book files are inexplicably absent. As of now, Amazon is yet to provide a resolution to this issue, or even acknowledge the same.