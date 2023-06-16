Looking to change the wallpaper on your Kindle?

Let’s be clear on one thing right from the start. There is no way you can change the wallpaper or the lock screen art on your Kindle device. Maybe that has to do with the Amazon thought process with the Kindle line, that of replicating the same feel as when reading a real book but in the digital realm. The Kindle simply excels in this role and is one reason why it happens to be one of the biggest selling e-readers out there.

That said, used as we are with the way smartphones work, many look for ways to change the wallpaper, more so when you have one. Those change automatically so that there is a new one being shown each time you open the cover. Amazon has been nice to provide a new wallpaper every time which ensures things don’t look monotonous. Interestingly, those are specially curated to be directly related to books and reading and are chosen to look nice on the monochrome display of the Kindle.

So far so good but can you really change the wallpaper according to your wish.

A straight answer to this would be a resounding no. However, there is something you can do to make things look interesting.

For one, you can set the cover of the book you are currently reading as the wallpaper. This can make things more realistic compared to a real book as every time you reach out to a real book, the first you are greeted with is obviously the cover art. To set the book cover as the wallpaper, go to Settings > Device Options and toggle the Display Cover switch to the On position.

Besides this, the Kindle also offers a host of other customization options that you can make good use of to tailor the reading experience as per your specific requirements. Those include the ability to adjust the font and text size, change line spacing and margins, or change page orientations.

Plus, there is also the option to enable Word Wise which is a nice feature and can be particularly useful for those who are learning English. With Word Wise enabled, the difficult words are accompanied by a short definition so that readers are able to grasp things better. It does make the page look a bit clumsy but can be worth it for those starting out with English.

Yet another customization option you have, and which can enhance the reading experience is altering the mode. For instance, the dark Mode can be better suited for your eyes when reading. This will ensure the minimum of blue light entering your eyes. That said, the dark is also when the glow light comes into effect and leads to a strange scenario when combined with the dark mode.

For the black overall combined with the blue LED of the glowlight erodes the dark effect significantly. It rather becomes more of a dark grayish background against which the white text again has a bluish effect. One way to mitigate the issue is to turn the warm light to its maximum setting. This makes the background take on a brownish hue while the white texts become a bit orange. So, it’s orange against brown which is a lot better than having blue against gray.

Watch the video below for more on the dark mode effect under glowlight.